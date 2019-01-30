  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: PM to dedicate Dandi March memorial to the nation today

Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: PM to dedicate Dandi March memorial to the nation today

By: | Updated:Jan 30, 2019 10:37 am

Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi to the nation on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

pm narendra modi, narendra modi, narendra modi in gujarat, pm narendra modi in gujarat, pm narendra modi dandi memorial, dandi memorial pm narendra modiNarendra Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: PM Modi will go to Dandi in Navsari district where he will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi to the nation on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. He will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat.

He will also lay the foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.

“The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March. It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March,” it added further.

Modi will address a public meeting later, it said.

Catch here for Live updates

Live Blog

10:37 (IST)30 Jan 2019
PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat today

PM Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat today on a day-long visit. He will inaugurate Surat Airport as well as  National Salt Satyagraha Memorial  during his visit. He will also address a public meeting.

"PM Modi will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation on Bapu's death anniversary," an official release said.
Switch to Hindi Edition