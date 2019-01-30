Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: PM to dedicate Dandi March memorial to the nation today

Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: PM Modi will go to Dandi in Navsari district where he will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi to the nation on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. He will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat.

He will also lay the foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.

“The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March. It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March,” it added further.

Modi will address a public meeting later, it said.

