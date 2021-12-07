UP Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi in Yogi’s home turf Gorakhpur today

The launch of projects comes just ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP seemingly has a clear edge over a splintered opposition.

PM Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant, in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur. The three ambitious projects, set to give further impetus to the growth of underdeveloped eastern Uttar Pradesh, also include ICMR’s regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre.

The launch of projects comes just ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP seemingly has a clear edge over a splintered opposition. Several pre-poll surveys have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP but at the cost of a large seat share which might come as a direct benefit for the Samajwadi Party.

