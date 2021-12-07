  • MORE MARKET STATS
UP Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi in Yogi’s home turf Gorakhpur today

Updated: December 7, 2021 9:48:58 am

UP Elections 2022 Live Updates: The launch of projects comes just ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP seemingly has a clear edge over a splintered opposition.

PM Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant, in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur. The three ambitious projects, set to give further impetus to the growth of underdeveloped eastern Uttar Pradesh, also include ICMR’s regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre.

The launch of projects comes just ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP seemingly has a clear edge over a splintered opposition. Several pre-poll surveys have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP but at the cost of a large seat share which might come as a direct benefit for the Samajwadi Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a public gathering in Gorakhpur after launching the three mega projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

    09:48 (IST)07 Dec 2021
    SP-RLD joint rally in Meerut today

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Chaudhary Jayant Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are likely to formally announce an alliance for Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 at a joint rally in Meerut district today. 

    09:18 (IST)07 Dec 2021
    The BJP has expressed faith in Adityanath’s leadership for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, with the chief minister being chosen to place political resolution at BJP’s National Executive earlier. Union Home Minister has repeatedly asserted that the BJP will form once again form the government in Uttar Pradesh with a comfortable majority.
