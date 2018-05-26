Narendra Modi in Cuttack: PM says this is the first government whose President, Vice President, Pradhan Sevak have lived in poverty

Narendra Modi in Cuttack: PM Narendra Modi on NDA government’s 4 years of rule, addressed a public gathering in Odisha’s Cuttack on Saturday evening. (ANI)

Narendra Modi in Cuttack: PM Narendra Modi on NDA government’s 4 years of rule, addressed a public gathering in Odisha’s Cuttack on Saturday evening. PM Modi after greeting people said it was his good fortune that he got to address 125 crore Indians on the eve of 4 years of completion of NDA government from the land of Lord Jagannath. He emphasised that it was his supporters’aspirations, hopes and dreams that makes him keep working. Modi said that nation’s development is his focus and he understands the pain of poor as he as well as his government’s ministers have spent their childhood in poverty.

Mentioning President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi said this is the first government where all top three posts are held by people from humble background.

“Many who are in the NDA govt have lived in poverty and that is why betterment of the poor is their biggest priority. It is a government whose President, Vice President & Pradhan Sevak, all have lived in poverty,” he said.

Hitting out at the UPA-led Congress government, PM Modi said that citizens have come to believe that India can transform, as it has gone through a massive change in the last four years. He said that the nation is on the right track as it is progressing towards ‘Jan Dhan’ from ‘Kala Dhan’ (towards good governance from bad governance).

#WATCH: While addressing a rally in Cuttack on completion of 4 years in power, PM says, ‘Chaos was caused for some when we made strict laws against black money, it made many come together & stand on the same stage, those accused in big scams are coming together now.’ #Odisha pic.twitter.com/7mTY7Ok1O7 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

PM Modi clarified that people’s strive towards change has resulted in BJP ruling over 20 states in India and has over 1500 legislators. Hailing the surgical strike carried out by BJP government in 2016 as an important decision, Modi said it is due to a committed administration that such decisions were implemented. Taking a jibe at Congress, he said that such decisions were never meant for confused authorities.

Tearing into the Congress, Modi further said that BJP took decisions like ‘One Rank One Pension’ as it was committed, which indicates that difficult decisions can also be cleared.

The prime minister addressed his speech amid tight security at Baji Jatra ground on the banks of river Mahanadi in Cuttack. Earlier in the day, BJP Chief Amit Shah held a press conference listing the achievements of the NDA-led government hailing BJP’s ability to pull the nation out of a political clout in the last 4 years.

Shah hailing BJP’s government’s ability to provide electricity in all villages, said that the government worked for the welfare of both cities and rural areas. Shah said that Modi ended appeasement politics and is committed towards the development of villagers. He also praised Modi’s attempt to take India ahead in world economy emphasising that 65 per cent states are under BJP rule which shows that people have faith on the government.

(To Be Updated)