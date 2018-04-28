Narendra Modi in China: PM-Xi Jinping informal summit concludes; 10 highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his China trip on Saturday. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his China trip on Saturday. PM was on a two-day informal summit which was aimed at forging consensus to improve the bilateral relations between the two nations and address the contentious issues bedevilling the ties. Calling China and India as the “backbone” of the world’s multi polarisation and economic globalisation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the two countries should jointly make positive contributions to the global peace and development. The summit was seen to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year. During the meetings, Xi also pointed out that China-India relations need to be stable and development based on mutual trust. PM Modi, on the other hand, mentioned the importance of balancing the trade and the scope of the possibilities of agricultural and pharmaceutical exports to China. Here take a look at the top 10 highlights from the meet:

• China President on India-China relation-

Xi Jinping hosted an unprecedented two-day “informal summit” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Xi said that China and India are both important engines of the world economic growth. China and India should be good neighbours and good friends, he added.

• Trust and better understanding between two nations-

Modi and Jinping have decided to issue “strategic guidance” to their militaries to strengthen communications to build trust and understanding. They also underscored the importance of reform of multilateral financial and political institutions to make them representative and responsive to the needs of developing nations.

• Terrorism-

Modi and Xi underlined that as two major countries India and China have wider and overlapping regional and global interests. The leaders recognised the common threat posed by terrorism and committed to cooperate further on counter-terrorism.

• Trade-

The leaders underlined that trade should be balanced, it should be sustainable, and that the two sides should take advantage of the complementarities between the two economies.

• Sports and tourism-

PM Modi and Jinping discussed how to promote sports between the two countries and how to strengthen tourism on the Buddhist circuit. They reiterated the importance of building an open, multi-polar, pluralist and participatory global economic order.

• India-China border-

At the end of the two-day informal summit between Modi and Xi in the central Chinese city, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said they underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in all areas of the India-China border region in the larger interest of the overall development of bilateral relations. The leaders also endorsed the work of the special representatives to find a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement on the boundary issue.

• Bollywood movies in China-

In an amazing fact, Xi Jinping revealed that he has seen a number of Indian films, including Hindi and regional, and believes it would be a good idea that Bollywood movies come to China and vice-versa. The leaders have also proposed collaboration in the areas of spirituality, trade, technology, tradition and entertainment including films.

• India China Economy-

Xi said that as the two largest developing countries and emerging-market economies with a population level of more than one billion. A good China-India relationship is an important positive factor in maintaining world stability and is of great significance to the promotion of the development of all mankind, he further added.

• Foreign policy-

President Xi said that the development of China and India is the “trend of the times” and an important opportunity for each other and both China and India should pursue an independent foreign policy.

• Vijay Gokhale on the meet

Foreign Secretary Gokhale said that the two leaders were of the view that the two countries have the maturity and wisdom to handle all our differences through peaceful discussions within the context of the overall relationships and bearing in mind, we would respect each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations.