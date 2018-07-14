Narendra Modi in Azamgarh: ‘Rahul Gandhi says Congress is a party of Muslims, is it only for men?’

Without taking names, PM Modi took a swipe at Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, the former rival who have come together against the BJP.

Training guns at Congress, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi claims himself to be a well-wisher of the Muslims in newspapers, but his party opposes the Triple Talaque bill introduced in Parliament.

“I have read in the newspaper that Congress President has said that Congress is a party of Muslims, I am not surprised by this,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district. “All I want to ask is, is their party only for Muslim men or for women too?,” he added. Modi said that Congress’ opposition to Triple Talaq has exposed the party.

“On one side the Centre is trying to make the lives of women easy, on the other side these people have grouped together to make the lives of women, especially Muslim women, difficult,” Modi said. “Is Congress party, a party for Muslim men only, or is it for Muslim women too?” he asked further.

Without taking names, PM Modi took a swipe at Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, the former rival who have come together against the BJP. “Those who didn’t even like looking at each other earlier, are now chanting Modi Modi,” the prime minister said after laying the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh.

“These people, out on bail, and the dynast parties now want to create obstacles on your path to development,” he added in an apparent jibe at the senior Congress leaders.

The prime minister further said that Purvanchal Expressway will take the state of Uttar Pradesh to greater heights. “More than Rs 23,000 Crore will be spent on it (Purvanchal Expressway)…. all the cities, towns and places falling in the route will experience a change,” Modi said.

He further lauded the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath headed Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. Modi said that Yogi government is working to create an environment of development in the state. “What Yogi ji did towards putting a check on crime and corruption, bringing investments to the state and making business easier for small traders, is commendable,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that the government is also working to develop highway, waterway, and airway for the region. “Ships sailing from Varanasi to Haldia will take this entire region ahead on the path of industrial development…. 12 airports are being developed under UDAN scheme,” Modi said.