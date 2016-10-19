​​ ​
Narendra Modi has ‘clearly’ made India more proactive, says Chinese media

By: | Published: October 19, 2016 2:23 PM
narendra modi, china, brics, bimstec, brics summit, brics goa, brics goa summit, modi china, narendra modi china, indian economy, india pakistan, modi chinese media, chinese media on modi, modi news, narendra modi news, pm modi news, india pakistan, uri attacks PM Modi has been criticised by many in the country for failing to get Pakistan’s name as a sponsor of terror included in the BRICS declaration. (PTI)

India’s domestic reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have had a limited impact till now, but he has “clearly made the country more proactive”, according to Chinese media.

In an article published in Chinese state media, Global Times, Shi Lancha writes that “Modi equipped with newly gained confidence on India’s growth prospects has clearly made the country more proactive.” This was visible during the recent BRICS Summit in Goa as India “outmanoeuvred” and “consigned Pakistan to be a regional pariah”. India did this by calling all countries in the neighbourhood except Pakistan for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) meet which was held in tandem with the BRICS meeting.

The article is all praise for India’s move to organise both meetings in Goa simultaneously. It says that by bringing regional countries together with BRICS members, India “breathed legitimacy and substance” into BIMSTEC.

PM Modi has been criticised by many for failing to get Pakistan’s name as a sponsor of terror included in the BRICS declaration.

However, the Global Times article reads it otherwise. It acknowledges that no BRICS member would ever “openly endorse” either India or Pakistan because of the tensions between both countries. Still, India used the BRICS stage for its gain. “India in a way secured its stance vis-à-vis Pakistan by taking advantages of its agenda-setting powers for the summits.”

The article also praises India for becoming the fastest-growing large economy in the world at present, beyond China and Russia. It says, “India finds confidence in talking about economic matters. After all, the setbacks undergone by its fellow countries made India’s recent economic achievements shine even brighter in comparison.”

  1. G
    gopal
    Oct 19, 2016 at 10:57 am
    what fools in Indian Media can never comprehend the world media has understood.dian Media is increasingly getting isolated , especially at international levels due to the quality and choice of articles it publishes..time for Indian Media to understand and do course correction
    Reply
    1. Palash Singh
      Oct 19, 2016 at 7:54 pm
      Failed US policy responsible for all this. US sanctions on Russia & low oil prices forced Putin to kneel down to Xi. US spent over $30bn in Coalition Support Funds (CSF) to stan. Why send $$ which will be used against US forces in Afghan?US should accommodate Russian interests; use Tajik, Uzbek and Turkmenistan as transit. Modi needs to send this message to Americans. Vested interests will not allow this. Esp in State Department.Time for policy change in USA.
      Reply
      1. Shailesh Deshpande
        Dec 5, 2016 at 4:16 pm
        with news posted by news channels & Media......it is a confirmation of second and third grade minds at work places in media.....culturally uprooted emplo by the media.......disconnected with the society......making an of itself at each ping day....
        Reply

