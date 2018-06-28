Narendra Modi hails ex-PM P V Narasimha Rao’s valuable leadership on his birth anniversary

​​​
By: | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2018 11:25 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remembered former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and hailed his “valuable leadership” during a “critical period” of India’s history.

On the 97th birth anniversary of Rao, who was India’s prime minister from 1991-1996, Modi tweeted, “Remembering our former PM Shri P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history.”

“Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well,” Modi said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to laud the former prime minister’s role in reforming the Indian economy.

“Remembering former Prime Minister Shri P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He was scholar who played key role in reforming Indian Economy. Shri Rao will be remembered for his knowledge and wisdom,” Naidu tweeted.

