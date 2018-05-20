Narendra Modi government should resign: Akhilesh Yadav reacts on Karnataka outcome

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister termed the collapse of BJP government in Karnataka a “victory of the people’s mandate”.

Speaking on the collapse of three-day-old BS Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party and said the Central government should resign on moral grounds. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister termed the collapse of BJP government in Karnataka a “victory of the people’s mandate”.

On Saturday, an emotional Yeddyurappa had resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka, evading a Supreme Court mandated trust vote. “Today, the people’s mandate has prevailed over money power,” Yadav wrote on Twitter. “Those who thought they could buy everyone have learnt the lesson that there are still people left who don’t consider politics a business,” he tweeted. “The central government should also resign on moral grounds,” added the former CM.

BJP’s failure to secure a trust vote has given the opposition parties a chance to attack PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. After Yeddyurappa’s resignation, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed media and launched a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. Gandhi said PM Modi’s claims of fighting corruption were “a blatant lie”.

The Congress chief also said that the Opposition parties will now on unite to fight the BJP-RSS and defeat it in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee hailed the victory of what she termed as a ‘regional front.’

“Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the ‘regional’ front (sic),” she tweeted.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also took to Twitter and said that truth can never be defeated. “Truth will always defeat a lie or liar!” he said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that BJP’s attempt to “subvert democracy” in Karnataka “failed miserably”.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the use of money power and state machinery is not always helpful. The former UP CM asked the BJP to take lessons from the fall of its government in Karnataka. With its “defeat” in Karnataka, BJP’s dream of capturing every state has suffered a setback, Mayawati said. “The governors appointed by the BJP are under pressure of working according to the party’s diktats,” she alleged.