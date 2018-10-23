Narendra Modi government sets March 2019 deadline to clean 80 per cent of Ganga

Nitin Gadkari said that the review that took place today was for the projects that are ongoing alongside the River Ganga and its tributaries. (ANI)

The Narendra Modi government is all set to complete 80 per cent of the Namami Gange Project by March 2019. According to a report by ANI, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister on October 23 said that the work for cleaning and rejuvenating of the River Ganga is currently ongoing and before march 2019, 70-80 per cent of the work for it will be completed. Gadkari also reviewed the Namami Gange project along with officials and contractors from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. These statements were made by the minister during a meeting in New Delhi today that was also attended by senior officials of the National Mission for clean Ganga.

While talking about the meeting, Gadkari said that the review that took place today was for the projects that are ongoing alongside the River Ganga and its tributaries. He also stated that they are facing certain issues concerning railway, defense, electric lines and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) road projects.

He also added that along with the cleaning of River Ganga project, the ministry is also working towards completing the construction of ghats and crematoriums by March end. While the government is aiming to complete 70-80% of the Namami Gange project by March 2019, they are aiming March 2020 to complete the whole project.

Approved by the Union Government as a flagship programme back in June 2014, the Namami Gange programme is an Integrated Conservation Mission with Rs 20,000 crores of budget outlay. This project has been taken up for the effective abatement of pollution, rejuvenation, and conservation of the National River Ganga.