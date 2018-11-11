Narendra Modi government attaches much priority to North East region: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By: | Published: November 11, 2018 7:18 PM

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government attached priority to the north eastern region and the visit of four union ministers every month bears testimony to this.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)

The Centre has initiated various steps to provide the region its legitimate facilities on a par with other parts of the country, she said. “The NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi mooted the Act East Policy in place of Look East Policy under which activities in ground reality took long time,” the minister said.

“At least four ministers visit north eastern states every month – not for picnic but to complete all the schemes and projects of the Centre which was not materialised in the last 50 years,” Sitharaman said.

While delivering a lecture here, she termed Northeast as the gateway to the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN). She also called upon the people of North East never to forget their roots.

