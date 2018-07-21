Modi rally in Shahjahanpur Highlights: ‘United opposition’ will only help ‘lotus’ bloom, says PM

Modi rally in Shahjahanpur LIVE updates: PM addresses ‘Kisan Kalyan Rally’, likely to announce sops for farmers

Modi rally in Shahjahanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a ‘ Kisan Kalyan Rally’ Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh where he attacked the Congress party for the plight of the farmers. The rally, which was organised in the Roza area of Shahjahanpur, was attended CM Yogi Adityananth and scores of the BJP workers and farmers from neighbouring Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Bareilly and Badaun. Addressing the farmers, Modi heaped praise on CM Adityanath to say the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre are committed to address the grievances of the farmers. He assured that the dues of sugarcane farmers will be cleared soon as he accused the previous government of not have the will to help farmers.

“The ruling parties in past lacked pro-farmer intentions,” he said while addressing his first public address after victory in no-confidence motion yesterday.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the key decisions taken by his government for the welfare of farmers. He said the government has decided to allow mills to produce ethanol from molasses, sugarcane juice from December 1.

Targetting the Congress over yesterday’s no-confidence motion, he said: “The opposition is running after the PM’s chair and ignoring the poor, youth and farmers.” He also utilised the opportunity to criticise the ‘united opposition’ saying, “Coming together of many parties against the BJP will only help the ‘lotus’ bloom.”

Earlier this morning, the PM landed at the Trishul Air Base in Bareilly in a special IAF plane. He was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey. This was Modi’s third visit to the politically crucial state in a month. Earlier, he had addressed rallies in Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Varanasi.