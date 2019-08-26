PM Modi, Donald Trump to meet today in France: Kashmir, trade issues high on agenda

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of G7 Summit in France on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet today in Biarritz in France on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. PM Modi and President Trump are likely to discuss the situation in Kashmir, trade issues and other topics of mutual interest, a PTI report said. The two leaders are likely to meet for nearly an hour at 3.45 pm IST.

This would be the second meeting between PM Modi and President Trump this year. Earlier, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of Trump’s latest remarks on Kashmir. Though the US has reaffirmed that there was no change in its Kashmir policy and that it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, Trump had said that he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. The issue is likely to figure during talks when Modi and Trump meet in Biarritz.

Earlier this week in Washington, Trump had said that he would discuss the situation in Kashmir with PM Modi and help ease the Indo-Pak tensions when they meet at the G7 Summit in France.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Meanwhile, PM Modi arrived in France on Sunday evening to attend the G7 Summit where he will speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation and also meet the world leaders. PM Modi arrived in Biarritz from Manama, Bahrain’s capital where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf region.

Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, PM Modi has been personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the invitation was a reflection of the personal chemistry between the two leaders and also a recognition of India as a major economic power. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are the members of the G7.