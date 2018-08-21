Why the double standards? Narendra Modi did it too, says Navjot Sidhu on ‘Jhappi’ to Pakistan Army Chief

Sidhu further contested that neither Pakistan is a no man’s land, nor he is the first person to visit there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an unscheduled trip to Pakistan and hugged his former counterpart Nawaz Sharif, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday. “Is he (Narendra Modi) not a nationalist?” Sidhu said while referring to Modi’s ‘uninvited’ visit and absolutely refused to express any regret on either his visit to attend the oath ceremony of Imran Khan as PM of Pakistan or for his hug to the Army chief there.

Speaking to the media at a press conference that lasted around 40 minutes, Sidhu also cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who took a bus to Lahore in order to establish peace and harmony between the two nations. “Vajpayee went there, there was Kargil. But Modi still went there uninvited. At least I was invited to attend the ceremony,” Sidhu said in his defence.

Sidhu further contended that neither is Pakistan a no man’s land, nor is he the first person to visit there. The cricketer-turned-politician stressed that it’s important to begin the peace process and exchange goodwill message. “Why did Indian high commission send a bat (to Imran Khan).. why do the Jawans exchange sweets at the border,” Sidhu said.

Questioned as to why he hugged the Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Sidhu said it was a humanitarian gesture in return of what the former promised him. “Kartapur Saheb is a shrine millions of people wish to visit…. Bajwa came to me and said that he will soon allow pilgrimage (from India) to Kartarpur Saheb… kya mein unki taraf peet karke Khada ho jata,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu, who recently switched from BJP to the Congress, further accused the media of maintaining double standards on the issue. Sidhu, a minister in Punjab government, argued that Modi visited Pakistan despite the precedent of Kargil soon after Vajpayee’s visit, but the media did not question him then. “Why this hypocrisy now?” he asked.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had slammed Sidhu for his act of hugging Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. At the press meet today, Sidhu refused to comment on the CM’s statement and said that he is entitled to his opinion. “Nobody tells me what to do and I only listen to my inner conscience. What matters to me is that the leader of my party and the entire leadership is standing in my support on the issue.”

Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan and his hug to Pakistan Army chief has come in for serious criticism from several quarters in India. The families of martyrs had also come out in the open and attacked Sidhu for his gesture.