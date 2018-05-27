Narendra Modi’s roadshow LIVE: PM inaugurates Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway

LIVE Narendra Modi inaugurates Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The first of these is the 14 lane, access controlled, package–I of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, stretching from Nizammudin Bridge to Delhi UP Border.

LIVE Narendra Modi inaugurates Eastern Peripheral Expressway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated one of the two newly built expressways in the Delhi NCR Region. The first of these is the 14 lane, access controlled, package–I of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, stretching from Nizammudin Bridge to Delhi UP Border. As per a government release, this 8.360 kms stretch of National Highway has been completed in a record time of 18 months as against the earlier expected construction period of 30 months, at a cost of about Rs 841.50 crore.

The new Highway includes a 6-lane Expressway and 4+4 Service lanes, i.e. 14-lane facility from Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi to UP Border. This is the first National Highway in the country with 14 lanes, and has several features that would help reduce pollution. These include a 2.5-metre-wide cycle track on either side of the highway, a vertical garden on the Yamuna Bridge, solar lighting system and watering of plants through drip irrigation only.

Here are all the live updates from PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow:

10.47 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling in an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Prime Minister’s road show commenced from the Nizamuddin Bridge, the start of the about 9 km first leg of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

10.44 am: PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow convoy followed by a large number of people. The prime minister has inaugurated both the highways.

10.40 am: Some pictures of Phase 1 of Delhi-Meerut Expressway: This project will provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. People from the NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will particularly benefit from this project.

10.30 am: Watch video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway https://t.co/Ku70NR982b — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2018

10.26 am: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also present.