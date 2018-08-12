Narendra Modi building narrative through lies: Congress

Congress said Modi’s “monologues in the form of interviews” showed his unwillingness to face an interactive press conference.

The Congress said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not list a single achievement of his government in his interviews and alleged that he was seeking to build a narrative for the BJP by “weaving lies and concocting theories”. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told the media that Modi’s “monologues in the form of interviews” showed his unwillingness to face an interactive press conference.

Khera said people would give the Bharatiya Janata Party a fitting reply in Assembly elections later this year and the 2019 Lok Sabha election. “In the so-called interviews the Prime Minister could not even list one big achievement of his government.

“Spewing unadulterated lies on economy and development, shedding crocodile tears on swiftly tearing social fabric of the country by weaving lies and concocting theories to build a narrative, this is not what people want to listen from their Prime Minister. In the last lap of his term, Modi wants people to buy his massive failures as ‘Acche Din’,” he added.

He said Modi promised 2 crore jobs every year but his government could create a few lakh jobs and his claim of one crore jobs having been generated in the past one year was laughable.

He said 1.26 crore jobs were lost in the unorganized sector after demonetization and 77 per cent of Indian workers would have “vulnerable employment” by 2019, according to the International Labour Organisation.

He said there had been a four-time increase in non-performing assets under the Modi government and it had refused to give year-wise and bank-wise details of loans sanctioned after May 2104 which turned into NPAs.

Referring to the National Register of Citizens in Assam, the Congress said Modi was playing politics to use it as “a divisive and emotional tool” to mislead people.

He said the Congress-led UPA government deported 82,728 Bangladeshi foreigners between 2005 and 2013 as against a mere 1,822 deportation under the Modi government.