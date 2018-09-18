​​​
  3. One-of-a-kind birthday wish for Narendra Modi! Skydiver jumps from 13,000 feet holding message for PM

One-of-a-kind birthday wish for Narendra Modi! Skydiver jumps from 13,000 feet holding message for PM

Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet holding a birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chicago, USA on Monday.

By: | Mumbai | Published: September 18, 2018 11:33 AM
narendra modi birthday wishes images, narendra modi birthday wishes, narendra modi birthday wishes photos, shital mahajan skydiver, modi birthday wishes images, modi birthday date, modi birthday celebration After the successful jump, Mahajan (35) uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook. Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain. (ANI)

Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet holding a birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chicago, USA on Monday. After the successful jump, Mahajan (35) uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook. Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain.

“I have been trying to meet the prime minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump,” Mahajan said in a message on the internet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top