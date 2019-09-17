Narendra Modi birthday: PM reaches Sardar Sarovar Dam, to perform special Narmada puja

Modi birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today in his home state Gujarat. He begun his day by visiting the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river. For the first time since the height of the dam was raised in 2017, the water level reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on Sunday evening. He will also offer special prayers and kick off Namami Narmada festival. After visiting the dam site at Kevadiya, PM Modi will address a gathering. As many as 10,000 people are likely to attend the event from Narmada, Bharuch and Chhotaudepur districts. After his address, PM Modi will inspect some ongoing developmental projects near the dam and the Statue of Unity. Before leaving the site, he will visit the temple of Lord Dattatreya at Garudeshwar village near Kevadiya. From here, PM Modi will visit his home in Gandhinagar where he will seek blessings of his mother, Hiraba.
Meanwhile, at a time when Prime Minister will be offering prayers at the Sardar Sarovar Dam site in Gujarat, the people affected by the project’s reservoir will hold a rally in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) has organised the rally to demand that the gates of the dam, built on the Narmada river, be opened immediately given that its backwater has flooded 178 villages.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya, Narmada district. He is in his home state today celebrate his 69th birthday. The PM will also offer special prayers here.
The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river was inaugurated by PM Modi on this day in 2017. For the first time since the height of the Sarovar dam was raised in 2017, the water level reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on Sunday evening.
BJP national president and Union Hone Minister Amit Shah described PM Modi as a leader with strong willpower and a symbol of decisive leadership and hard work. "Under your leadership, an emerging India has made a mark in the world as a strong, safe and reliable nation," Shah said on Twitter.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu extends birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. In his message, Naidu said the nation is making steady progress under Modi's able leadership.
In Delhi, BJP workers led by party MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at India Gate.
Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu outlined different aspects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and tweeted, "Motivational journey from small town to world capitals, grass-root party worker to tallest national leader, party organiser to best administrator, booth worker to most popular world leader, man with Mission to better lives of all @PMOIndia @narendramodi best birthday wishes, long life". Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the respect for the country is reaching to new heights under PM Modi's leadership and frayed his long life.
In 2018, PM Modi had spent his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with school children. Later, he had offered prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Arvind Singh, a fan of PM Modi has offered a gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple yesterday to celebrate Narendra Modi's birthday. "Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed govt for the second time," he said.
The BJP is also celebrating the entire week as 'Sewa Saptah' where every BJP member right from Amit Shah down to the cadres observing it by either taking part in cleaning or donating blood or simply helping the needy. It is also a ground connect event for the party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ahmedabad airport on Monday night. He will visit the dam site at Kevadiya in Narmada district on his 69th birthday on Tuesday morning to attend the Namami Narmade Mahotsava to celebrate the water level milestone.