Narendra Modi birthday: PM reaches Sardar Sarovar Dam, to perform special Narmada puja

PM Narendra Modi turns 69 today.

Modi birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today in his home state Gujarat. He begun his day by visiting the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river. For the first time since the height of the dam was raised in 2017, the water level reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on Sunday evening. He will also offer special prayers and kick off Namami Narmada festival. After visiting the dam site at Kevadiya, PM Modi will address a gathering. As many as 10,000 people are likely to attend the event from Narmada, Bharuch and Chhotaudepur districts. After his address, PM Modi will inspect some ongoing developmental projects near the dam and the Statue of Unity. Before leaving the site, he will visit the temple of Lord Dattatreya at Garudeshwar village near Kevadiya. From here, PM Modi will visit his home in Gandhinagar where he will seek blessings of his mother, Hiraba.

Meanwhile, at a time when Prime Minister will be offering prayers at the Sardar Sarovar Dam site in Gujarat, the people affected by the project’s reservoir will hold a rally in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) has organised the rally to demand that the gates of the dam, built on the Narmada river, be opened immediately given that its backwater has flooded 178 villages.

