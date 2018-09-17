Narendra Modi birthday: Prime Minister turns 68 today, to celebrate birthday with children in Varanasi

Narendra Modi birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turns 68 today will embark on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi from today. Upon his arrival here, Modi will head directly to Narur village where he will interact with children of a primary school. From here, the Prime Minister will head to Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guest house where he will interact with the kids from his adopted villages under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana – Jayapur, Nagepur and Kakrahia.

PM Modi will also attend a special screening of ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’- a 32-minute short movie inspired by his early life. The movie will also be screened on several television channels today.

The Prime Minister will also launch several developmental projects during his visit today which include the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, expansion of Babatpur Shivpur road, Ring Road phase I and more.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone of several projects worth Rs 500 crore. The event will be held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) amphitheatre.

“Among the projects are Integrated Power Development Scheme for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at the BHU. The projects for which the foundation stone will be laid is the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at the BHU,” said the statement.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city in view of the PM’s visit. The PM’s visit to his parliamentary constituency is crucial as it comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.