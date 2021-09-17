Narendra Modi Birthday: PM turns 71; President, Vice President, Dalai Lama, Rahul Gandhi, ministers extend wishes

Narendra Modi was born in Gujarat in 1950.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 today. This is his 8th birthday since he assumed the Prime Minister’s office in 2014. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, state and central ministers and opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi greeted him on the occasion. The BJP has already announced that it will celebrate PM Modi’s birthday as Seva Samarpan Abhiyan.

President Kovind wished PM Modi a long and healthy life saying that may he continue to serve the nation with his spirit of relentless service.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished the PM saying his exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation. He also said amid challenges in the last one year, Modi’s efforts to encourage the spirit of self-reliance has borne fruits.

The Dalai Lama wished PM Narendra Modi congratulating him on the growing confidence he had brought among the people, despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. He said in his letter to PM Modi that as someone who cares deeply about this country, “I congratulate you on the growing confidence you have brought about, despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected people around the globe”.

“For us Tibetans living in exile, India is not only our spiritual refuge, but for more than 62 years has also been our physical home. May I again take the opportunity to offer our deep gratitude to the government and people of India for the warm and generous hospitality we have received,” said Dalai Lama in his letter to the prime minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the PM through a three-word tweet. “Happy birthday, Modi ji,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised PM Modi, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hard work but also made it a reality.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi has written many new chapters in development and good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he fulfil his dream of making India a strong, prosperous and proud country.

Narendra Modi was born in Gujarat in 1950. He became chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and remained in office till 2014 when he became Prime Minister of India.