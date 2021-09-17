Narendra Modi Birthday: Here’s how opposition leaders wished PM as he turned 71 today

National secretary and spokesman Samajwadi Party Rajeev Rai also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today turned 71. Leaders from across the spectrum took to social media platforms and greeted the PM on his birthday. While the BJP leaders and ministers were all praise for PM Modi in their birthday greetings, the opposition leaders were rather cautious in doing so.

Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging site Twitter to extend birthday greetings to PM Modi. “Happy birthday, Modi ji,” he wrote.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was satirical in wishing PM Modi. “Wishing Narendra Modi ji happy birthday & many healthy years in the service of the nation. May he be able to work more successfully in the next two, to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country & is truly “sab ka”& “sab ka saath”! May he create work for the Indian people too,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wished PM Modi a long life. “Birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. I pray for your long and healthy life,” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot greeted PM Modi on Twitter. “Conveying my birthday greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and a long life,” said Gehlot.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, “Happy birthday and best wishes to Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. I pray to God for your healthy and long life.”

Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished long life to PM Modi. Warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life,” he said.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “Warm birthday greetings to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health & abundance.”

“Warm Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. I wish him good health and happiness,” said President of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “My warm greetings to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. I wish him a long healthy and happy life.”

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi. “Greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. I wish him good health, happiness and prosperity,” he said.