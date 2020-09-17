Narendra Modi birthday: Blood donation camps, cleanliness drives and more – BJP pulls out all stops to celebrate PM’s 70th birthday

Narendra Modi turns 70.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising a series of events across the country to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The saffron party observes September 17 as Sewa Diwas every year.

Earlier on September 14, BJP’s national president JP Nadda launched a week-long campaign to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party is observing ‘Seva Saptah’ week from 14-20 September.

As part of celebrations, the party will organise tree plantation and blood donation camps in 70 places at every district across the country. The party workers are also undertaking cleanliness drives across the country to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday.

According to the party, party workers will distribute fruits and other items to the needy. The workers have been asked to visit hospitals and take care of the ill. There will be blood donation drives with a special focus on plasma donation.

The party has set a target to provide at least 70 divyang people with whatever equipment they require.

Several other plans have been chalked out to distribute sewing machines, e-rickshaws and food to Hindu refugees from Pakistan at Majlis Park Camp and Adarsh Nagar in Delhi.

In Bihar, the state BJP doctors’ cell has organised a health camp at the party office in Patna. Also, a blood donation camp is being organised by the Patna unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the saffron party’s youth wing, at Sahitya Sammelan Bhawan. BJP Minority Morcha national president Abdul Rasheed Ansari said that he will offer ‘chadar’ at Mazar Sharif near Patna High Court, praying for the PM’s long and healthy life.

In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, the party workers offered a 70-kilogram laddu to Lord Shiva at Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple, and distributed it amongst the people.

Top BJP leaders said India’s stature rose on the world stage under Narendra Modi’s leadership and his life dedicated to the welfare of the nation is an inspiration for them.

In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda wished Modi, saying that under his leadership India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage. Modi’s life is dedicated to nation building and he is an inspiration for all party workers, Nadda said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Modi as the most popular leader of the country and said he connected deprived sections of the society with the mainstream of development. Shah said Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and is laying down a foundation of strong and self-reliant India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. “He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17 in 1950 in Vadnagar of Mehsana district in Gujarat (then Bombay State). He served in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before joining the BJP in 1985. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. He took over as the Prime Minister of India in May 2014.