Narendra Modi birthday: Angela Merkel to Vladimir Putin, how world leaders greeted India’s PM on 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File pic)

Wishes poured in from across the world for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greeted PM Modi and noted that they have succeeded in consolidating further the traditionally good relations between Germany and India for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. In a letter to PM Modi, she vowed to work together to overcome the challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your 70th birthday. I am happy to take this opportunity to thank you for our trustful and constructive cooperation,” Merkel said as she wished PM Modi great health and success during the current unusual times.

“Together over the past few years, we have succeeded in consolidating even further the traditionally good relations between India and Germany. I have fond memories, for example, of our meeting last November at the Indo-German intergovernmental consultations,” she added.

She said that the COVID-19 pandemic is testing the cohesion of the international community as she underlined “only if we work together will we manage to overcome this huge challenge”. “With that in mind, I look forward to continuing our cooperation for the benefit of the countries and their people,” she said.

The letter was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on its Twitter handle.

“Four your political work, I wish you continued success. On a personal note, I wish you all the very best in the future, particularly, in these unusual times, health, happiness and fulfilment,” she wrote.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli greeted PM Modi and vowed to continue to work closely together towards strengthening bilateral relations. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Nepal premier and said he looks forward to the further strengthening of India-Nepal ties, based on the two neighbour’s shared culture and history.

“Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Oli wrote in an early morning tweet.

Responding to the greetings, Modi tweeted, “Thank you, Excellency @kpsharmaoli ji! We look forward to the further strengthening of India-Nepal ties, based on our shared culture and history.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended greetings to PM Modi and lauded his personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between India and Russia. In a letter to Modi, Putin said, “Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birth anniversary.”

Praising Modi, Putin said his activity as India’s head of the government has earned him the well-deserved respect of compatriots and high international prestige. “Under your leadership India is successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development,” he said.

“It is hard to overestimate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our countries,” Putin noted in the letter uploaded on the website of the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

The President said he values the kind, friendly relations that have developed between him and Modi. “I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, happiness, well-being and every success,” he said.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering wished PM Modi and expressed confidence that India will achieve greater transformation under his leadership. “The people and government of Bhutan convey prayers for your success and well being on Your Excellency’s 70th birth anniversary,” Tshering said in a post on Twitter. “Under your leadership, we are confident that India will continue to achieve even greater transformation,” he added.

Responding to the birthday greetings, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Bhutanese prime minister for his warm good wishes and prayers. “We cherish the India-Bhutan friendship as a shining example of mutual trust and cooperation between neighbours,” Modi said in a post on Twitter.