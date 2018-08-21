Narendra Modi best ever PM; defeats Indira Gandhi in popularity – What a survey revealed

The survey placed Modi at the top with 26 per cent votes, followed by former PM Indira Gandhi who bagged 20 per cent.

Narendra Modi is the best ever prime minister of India, a survey done by India Today-Karvy has said. The survey placed Modi at the top with 26 per cent votes, followed by former PM Indira Gandhi who bagged 20 per cent. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was placed at the third spot with 12 per cent, slightly above country’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru who received 10 per cent votes.

Former PMs HD Deve Gowda, PV Narsimha Rao, Chandrashekhar and VP Singh were place at the bottom with 1 per cent vote share each.

Former PMs Lal Bahadur Shashtri and Manmohan Singh received 6 per cent votes, while Morarji Desai, Charan Singh and Guljari Lal Nanda (served as acting PM on two occasions) were the choice of 2 per cent people each.

Though Modi remains at the top, his popularity has declined as the best ever person in the chair when compared to a similar survey conducted by the same agency in July 2017 and January 2018. In July 2017, Modi had received 33 per cent votes, while in January 2018, he bagged 28 per cent votes.

In a separate question, PM Narendra Modi emerged as the top choice when it comes the question of the next prime minister, with 49 per cent votes. Rahul Gandhi was a distant second here with 27 per cent votes.

The survey predicted 245 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP in next election, with National Democratic Alliance collectively winning 281 seats. The Congress was predicted to win 83 seats, with UPA tally reaching 122.

The India Today-Karvy ‘Mood of The Nation’ survey was conducted among 12,100 respondents across 97 parliamentary constituencies which cover 194 Assembly constituencies. The survey was conducted in 19 states between a time period of 18th July-29th July.