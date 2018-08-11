Narendra Modi at IIT Bombay: PM announces Rs 1000 cr financial aid for institute, hails Indian start-ups for innovation

Narendra Modi at IIT Bombay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B).

Narendra Modi at IIT Bombay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B). Interacting with the students of the premier institute, the PM in his speech congratulated the students and their families for making the students attain the degree at the earliest. PM Modi said that due to the continuous effort of the past 6 decades, IIT Bombay has made its place in the country’s selective institutions of eminence. “IITs have built Brand India globally. IIT students are at the forefront of some of the best startups in India”, added PM Modi.

Delighted to address the convocation ceremony at IIT-B. Here is my speech.` https://t.co/KNj8u9AfNz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2018

“The nation is proud of the IITs & what IIT graduates have achieved. The success of IITs led to the creation of engineering colleges around the country. They were inspired by the IITs and this led to India becoming one of the world’s largest pools of technical manpower”, said PM Modi. He also congratulated the institute and its students for receiving one thousand crores of financial help that is going to help in the development of infrastructure in the coming time. “The confidence I can see on your face confirms that we are moving in the right direction. IIT Bombay will get a financial aid of Rs 1000 Crore. It was a large number of IIT students who built the IT sector of India, brick by brick”, the PM said in Mumbai.

Stressing on the need for the betterment of the country’s economy, PM Modi said innovations and enterprise are going to be the foundation stone for making India a developed economy. A long-term sustainable technology-led economic growth is possible on this foundation, the PM added.

Innovations and Enterprise are going to be the foundation stone for making India a developed economy. A long term sustainable technology-led economic growth is possible on this foundation: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2018

PM Modi, who will also inaugurate the new building of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering as well as Centre for Environmental Science and Engineering in Mumbai today, praised the Indian start-ups for “innovation”.

Innovation is the buzz-word of 21st century. Any society that does not innovate will stagnate. That India is a emerging as a hub for start-ups shows the thirst for innovation. We must make India the most attractive destination for innovation & enterprise: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2018

“Innovation is the buzz-word of the 21st century. Any society that does not innovate will stagnate. That India is a emerging as a hub for start-ups shows the thirst for innovation. We must make India the most attractive destination for innovation & enterprise”, the PM said while addressing students at the institute.