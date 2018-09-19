Narendra Modi assets: From property, bank balance to investments; all about ‘crorepati’ PM’s personal wealth

Narendra Modi assets: PM Modi has purchased Life Insurance Policies worth Rs 1,59,281. He possesses jewellery worth Rs 1,38,060 – four pieces of Gold rings, weight approx. 45 gms.

Narendra Modi assets: Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses assets worth over Rs 2 crore. As on March 31 this year, PM Modi’s movable assets stood at Rs 1,28,50,498. Among his movable assets, the PM had Rs 48, 944 cash in hand. He had Rs 11,29,690 at a State Bank of India branch in Gandhinagar. PM Modi has fixed deposits and a MOD (Multi Option Deposit) worth Rs 1,07,96,288.

He has bonds (Tax Saving) at L&T Infrastructure Bonds worth Rs 20,000 which he bought on January 25, 2012. He has a National Saving Certificate worth Rs 5,18,235. PM Modi has purchased Life Insurance Policies worth Rs 1,59,281. He possesses jewellery worth Rs 1,38,060 – four pieces of Gold rings, weight approx. 45 gms.

PM Modi does not have personal loans, and does not own a motor vehicle, aircraft, or a yacht. The gross total value of PM Modi’s movable assets is worth Rs 1,28,50,498.

The Prime Minister also has immovable assets worth Rs 1 crore. He has a residential building at Plot No 401/A, Sector 1 Gandhinagar. The property was purchased on October 25, 2002. He bought the land at Rs 1,30,488 and invested Rs 2,47,208. The current market value of the property is around Rs 1 crore.

The details were made public through the website of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The website, updated on September 13, also lists the asset details of other cabinet ministers. However, besides Modi, only 22 ministers of his cabinet have made their assets public on the website. This, despite the MHA’s Code of Conduct making it mandatory for ministers to furnish details of their assets and liabilities every year by August 31.

PM Modi’s total personal wealth declared this year continues to hover at around the same mark as last year. The worth of PM Modi’s movable assets have decreased from 2017. In the financial year 2016-17, PM Modi had movable assets worth 1.41 crore. He had cash in hand of Rs 1, 49, 700. In 2015-16 the cash in hand stood at Rs 89, 700.

In 2016, PM Modi revealed that he had total assets worth 1.41 crore. Financial details of PM Modi’s wife Jashodaben have been declared as “not known”.