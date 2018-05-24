Narendra Modi accepts Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, says video coming soon

PM Modi has responded in his usual style by accepting the “challenge” too. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi replied “Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit”.

A day after Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli accepted Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s fitness challenge and tagged Narendra Modi in his video post, the Prime Minister has accepted his challenge and said he will be posting his video soon. Both PM Modi and Virat have been exhorting youths of the country to look after their health and take fitness as a serious issue. When Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports challenged the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper to share his fitness video as part “#HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign”, Kohli took it further by asking PM Modi, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma share their own.

Take a look at PM Modi’s Tweet

The campaign came into limelight on Wednesday when Rathore, in a self-made video posted on Twitter, urged Indians to shoot a video of their “fitness mantra” and share it. He then did 10 push-ups and also termed Prime Minister Modi his source of inspiration for staying fit. The silver medallist in the 2004 Athens Olympics challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, and Saina Nehwal to join in and take the initiative forward.

Accepting Rathore’s challenge, Kohli took to the micro-blogging site and posted a video of him doing Butt Plank. “I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma, our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,” Virat tweeted.

Besides them, Rathore’s challenge was also accepted by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who also took to Twitter to share their fitness mantras.