PM Narendra Modi turns 70: President Kovind to Rahul Gandhi, wishes pour in from all quarters

PM Narendra Modi turns 70 today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Greetings pour from leaders across parties for the Prime Minister’s birthday. From the President of India to the leaders of opposition parties, several eminent personalities have tweeted to wish the PM.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted PM Modi saying he has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India’s life values and democratic traditions.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India’s life values and democratic traditions. My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda said that under his leadership India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage. Modi’s life is dedicated to nation building and he is an inspiration for all party workers, Nadda said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Modi as most popular leader of the country and said he connected deprived sections of the society with mainstream of development. Shah said Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and is laying down a foundation of strong and self-reliant India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. “He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” Singh said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that PM Modi dedicated himself completely to the service of the nation. “Selfless and tireless, you are focused on improving India’s place in the world. In these challenging times you’ve led from the front extending assistance to the global community. You ensured that Indians stranded world over were brought back home. The blessings of the most needy, who you reached out with food and cash, are with you. My prayers for your good health and long life,” she said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended greeting to the Prime Minister. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished for the PM’s healthy and long life in his tweet. “Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating PM Modi’s birthday as ‘Sewa Diwas’ and organising public welfare activities across the country for a week.