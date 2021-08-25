Narayan Rane says won’t let Maharashtra become West Bengal, to resume Jan Ashirwad Yatra from August 27

Narayan Rane said that he will resume 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from August 27.

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was released on bail over his remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, remained defiant today. Rane said that he did not say anything wrong and thanked the party leaders for supporting him. Taking a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in response to a question, Rane said that he won’t let Maharashtra become Bengal.

“I have not said anything wrong. But, if Devendra Fadvanis says it is wrong, then I will accept it, as he is our ‘margdarshak’,” said Rane reacting to Fadnavis’s statement.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that while the party doesn’t endorse Rane’s remark, but the party will stand with him. “Sharijil Usmani abused Bharat Mata but no FIR was registered against him but Maharashtra government has filed FIR against Narayan Rane,” said Fadnavis yesterday

Rane also said that the court’s verdict was in his favour. “The verdict in all cases filed against me in Bombay High Court by Shiv Sena has come in my favour. This is an indication that the country is run by laws,” said Rane in Mumbai.

Rane said that he will resume ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from August 27. “My party leaders have stood behind me and I want to thank them all. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra will resume from the day after tomorrow,” said Rane.

Rane was arrested yesterday and got bail late at night after spending nearly nine hours in police custody.

The union minister also hit out at CM Thackeray over the latter’s old remark in which the CM had used unpalatable words while referring to BJP leaders Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. A video of Thackeray’s speech has gone viral in which he can be heard saying that he would hit Yogi with slippers.