Narayan Rane gets bail after 8 hours in custody, BJP says arrest violates constitutional values

Narayan Rane faces four FIRs across Maharashtra over his remark that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter's 'ignorance' of the year of India's independence.

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested by the police on Tuesday afternoon for his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was granted bail late night.

The court, after hearing both the sides, denied the police the Union minister’s custody. It instead remanded him in judicial custody and then, on the plea moved by his lawyers, granted Rane bail on a surety of Rs 15,000.

Rane was also asked to mark his presence at the Mahad police station on August 30 and September 13. If the police wanted to collect Rane’s voice sample, they will intimate him and he shall cooperate, the court said.

The BJP leader faces four FIRs across Maharashtra over his remark that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter’s ‘ignorance’ of the year of India’s independence. Cases were registered against the BJP leader at Mahad as well as at Nashik and Pune as his remark set off angry protests by workers of the ruling Shiv Sena.

The arrest followed Rane’s statement targeting Thackeray in Raigad district during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Monday. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane had said.

On media reportage of his ‘imminent arrest’ in the case, Rane said hours before his arrest that he was not a ‘normal’ man and cautioned the media against such reportage. “I haven’t committed any crime. You should verify and show it on TV or else I will file a case against you (media). Despite not committing any crime, the media is showing speculative news about my ‘imminent’ arrest. Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) man?” Rane said.