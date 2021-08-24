BJP-Sena workers clash in Mumbai over Narayan Rane’s remarks against Uddhav Thackeray

Narayan Rane's remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister created furore among Shiv Sena workers, who lodged a police complaint against the Union minister.

Union Minister Narayan Rane’s remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led to violent clashes between workers of Shiv Sena and BJP in Mumbai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued against Rane after a case was filed against by Sena workers.

Rane’s comment that he would have “slapped” Thackeray for his “ignorance of the year of India’s Independence” sparked protests by outraged Shiv Sena leaders. Clashes erupted after Sena workers, including women, marching towards Rane’s residence in Mumbai, carrying placards and shouting slogans, were stopped by BJP workers.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A clash breaks out amid Shiv Sena workers, BJP workers and Police in Mumbai as Shiv Sena workers marched towards Union Minister Narayan Rane's residence. Union Minister Narayan Rane had given a statement against CM Uddhav Thackeray yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TezjDGGqAb — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

A posse of police personnel, including women cops, were deployed outside Rane’s residence to prevent any untoward incident. The police even had to use force to stop the fight between the workers of the two parties.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to remove Rane from the Union Cabinet.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut writes to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to remove minister Narayan Rane from Union Cabinet over a comment against Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/g72NZXBZJD — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

Rane, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Thackeray, for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane and a team of the city police left for Chiplun in Konkan region, where Rane is present now, after a complaint against the Union minister over the remarks. A case was also registered against Rane in Pune, while the Shiv Sena lodged a complaint against him at a police station in Aurangabad.