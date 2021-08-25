Narayan Rane News Live Updates: Union minister gets bail in late-night order, Athawale says arrest wrong

Hours after he was arrested over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which triggered a political row and protests across Maharashtra, Union minister Narayan Rane was granted bail by a court at Mahad on late Tuesday night. The magistrate’s court denied the police’s request for his custody, but asked Rane to attend the Mahad police station on two days. The BJP leader had said during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of his party on Monday that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter’s `ignorance’ of the year of India’s independence. “Satyamev Jayate” (truth always prevails), Rane tweeted after getting bail and on his way back to Mumbai.
Narayan Rane has made the central government hang its head in shame, said Shiv Sena. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take Rane's remarks against CM Thackeray seriously, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.
Narayan Rane's lawyers leave his residence after meeting the Union minister. Rane will move an application later today in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale said it was wrong to arrest Rane over his objectionable remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and maintained such statements have been made by the Shiv Sena against others without inviting similar action.