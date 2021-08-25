Narayan Rane News Live Updates: Union minister gets bail in late-night order, Athawale says arrest wrong

Rane had made the controversial ‘would have slapped chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’ comment that took Maharashtra by storm on Tuesday.

Hours after he was arrested over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which triggered a political row and protests across Maharashtra, Union minister Narayan Rane was granted bail by a court at Mahad on late Tuesday night. The magistrate’s court denied the police’s request for his custody, but asked Rane to attend the Mahad police station on two days. The BJP leader had said during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of his party on Monday that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter’s `ignorance’ of the year of India’s independence. “Satyamev Jayate” (truth always prevails), Rane tweeted after getting bail and on his way back to Mumbai.

