Narada sting operation case: CBI seeks prosecution nod against 3 Trinamool MPs, one Bengal minister

According to the protocol, the probe agency requires permission from the sitting Speaker before prosecuting MPs.

In a sign of worry for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prosecute three former members of the Parliament and one former minister of West Bengal’s ruling party in connection with its probe into the Narada sting operation case. The leaders against whom the CBI has sought permission to prosecute are sitting MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Roy, Prasun Banerjee and West Bengal minister and former Member of Parliament Suvendu Adhikari in connection with the scam.

According to the protocol, the probe agency requires permission from the sitting Speaker before prosecuting MPs. The agency has submitted the required documents to the Speaker and will soon file the chargesheet in the case.

On Wednesday, the probe agency questioned senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and TMC MP KD Singh in the case. Before joining the saffron party, Roy was a close confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is also named as an accused in the FIR filed by the agency in the Narada sting operation case and has been earlier questioned in connection with the Saradha chit fund case as well.

Roy has meanwhile rejected reports of being summoned in the Narada case. The former Railway minister claimed that he was given the notice under 160 CrPC to appear before the agency as a witness in the Saradha case. He said that the CBI wanted to question him in the Saradha chit fund scam, which he responded. Roy said no questions pertaining to Narada were put to him.

What is Narada scam?

In 2017, Narada News had conducted a series of sting operations to expose alleged corruption in the Mamata Banerjee government. The operation ran for close to two years. It was carried out by Matthew Samuel who resigned from Tehelka to start his own TV channel in the state.