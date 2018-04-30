Narada Muni was like Google, says Vijay Rupani after Biplab Deb’s ‘Internet in Mahabharata’ remarks

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani compared Narada Muni with Google.. (PTI)

Days after Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb made the headlines for saying there was internet during Mahabharata period, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is in the news for comparing mythological character Narada Muni with present-day Google. Speaking at an event organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, to celebrate the ‘Devrshi Narad Jayanti, Rupani said that Narada knew everything and was the source of information just like Google is today.

“This is relevant in today’s time that Narad was a man of information; who had information of the whole world…he acted on these information…collecting information was his dharma for the betterment of the humankind, and it is very much required…),” Indianexpress.com quoted Rupani as saying.

“Google is the source of information just like Narada because he knew everything happening in the world,” the Gujarat CM added.

Earlier, in a video, Biplab Deb was seen saying that internet existed during Mahabharata. “Not the US and other western countries, but the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago. Many may decline the fact, but if the internet was not there, how Sanjay, could see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” Deb claimed in the video.

The Tripura CM added: ” “If a person (Sanjaya) can see whats happening at the battlefield 50 km away and describe it to the King, there has to be a technique. It can’t be his eyes. There was some technique — Sanjay’s technique is Internet today.”

According to an IANS report, Deb has been summoned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the former’s controversial remarks. The news agency quoted a senior BJP leader as saying, “Senior party leaders are miffed over the controversies triggered by Deb’s statements. Deb is just saying anything and everything. Modi will talk to him.”

Earlier this month, Modi had asked all BJP leaders to avoid giving “masala” to the media and stay away from controversies. It seems Modi’s message has not yet reached many BJP leaders.