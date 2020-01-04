Nankana Sahib incident should open eyes of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi: BJP

By: |
Published: January 4, 2020 6:39:53 PM

Lekhi also said that this incident should open the eyes of Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, the leftists and the "urban Naxals" who have been opposing the amended Citizenship Act.

Addressing a conference here, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said minorities in Pakistan have been subjected to threats for civil conversion, rapes and violence for decades and the Nankana incident shows how minorities there are persecuted and why they need citizenship in India.

Condemning the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the BJP on Saturday said that the incident justifies amendments made to the citizenship law to protect minorities in three neighbouring countries. Addressing a conference here, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said minorities in Pakistan have been subjected to threats for civil conversion, rapes and violence for decades and the Nankana incident shows how minorities there are persecuted and why they need citizenship in India.

Lekhi also said that this incident should open the eyes of Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, the leftists and the “urban Naxals” who have been opposing the amended Citizenship Act.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Nankana Sahib incident should open eyes of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi: BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
12019 – a year of protests for Delhi universities: From JNU to Jamia, students, teachers voiced dissent
2Delhi government in 2019: Arvind Kejriwal doled out freebies, worked towards ensuring women’s safety
3Veer Savarkar row: NCP calls for withdrawal of controversial Seva Dal booklet on Hindutva ideologue