Nankana Sahib attack: BJP questions Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘studied silence’

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Senior Punjab BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his “studied silence” on the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, asking where is he “hiding” now.

He also said that the attack justifies the amendments made to the Citizenship Act to protect minorities in three neighbouring countries.

While the whole Sikh community and India were shocked by the incident, Sidhu has gone into hibernation and has not uttered even a word against his “Pakistani friends”, Chhina said.

“Where are you hiding now? Your friends whom you were embracing have not only waged war against India but are even targeting the most sacred places like the birthplace of Guru Nank Dev ji. Your silence is deafening,” he said in a statement.

Notably, Chhina and Sidhu had been were at loggerheads even when the latter was in the BJP.

“Sikhs and Hindus are minorities in Pakistan and are not safe there. Their lives, properties and places of worships are always under attack. The CAA has brought respite to the beleaguered minority communities as they can seek the right to live in India,” Chhina said.

While demanding that the Islamabad protects Sikhs and Hindus and their places of worship, he said India must welcome those families living in fear in Pakistan.