Nangloi Jat MCD Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes underway

MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The results of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Election 2022 will be declared today, on December 7 and the counting of votes have begun. This was the first municipal election in Delhi after the delimitation of wards. The voting for the 250-ward civic body election concluded on December 4 and a total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray. In the Nangloi Jat constituency, there are a total of four wards that underwent polling namely Jawalapuri (Ward 45), Nangloi Jat (Ward 46), Nihal Vihar (Ward 47) and Guru Harkishan Nagar (Ward 48). While BJP has held the MCD seat for a long time in Delhi, the exit polls told a different story. Several exit polls showed the saffron pary’s main opponent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking a clear lead and winning the election.

Nangloi Jat MCD Election Results 2022: Contestants and their wards

Jwalapuri, where the seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste women, is contested between Bimla (BJP), Santosh Devi (AAP) and Veena Chauhan (INC). The Nangloi Jat seat is being contested between Poonam Saini (BJP), Vijay Laxmi (AAP) and Kaushalya (INC). This ward’s seat is reserved for women.

The unreserved seat in Nihal Vihar is being contested between Shivangi Pandey (BJP), Ashok Bhardwaj (AAP) and Mandeep Singh (INC). Guru Harkishan Nagar ward has Monika Goyal (BJP), Shaveta Khera (AAP) and Anu Gulati (INC) contesting for the seat.

