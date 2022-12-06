Nangloi Jat MCD Election Result: Date, time, wards and contestants – Here’s all you need to know

The voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi took place on December 4. The counting of the votes will be held on December 7 and its results will be announced on the same day. In the Nangloi Jat assembly constituency, there are a total of four wards that went under poll in the MCD election, namely Jawalapuri (Ward 45), Nangloi Jat (Ward 46), Nihal Vihar (Ward 47) and Guru Harkishan Nagar (Ward 48).

Nangloi MCD Election Result: Date and time of vote counting

The counting of votes will start on December 7 at around 8 am. The results of the counting of votes will be announced on the same day. You can follow FE.com to catch all the live updates of the results tomorrow.

Nangloi Jat MCD Election Result: Contestants and their wards

Jwalapuri: The Ward number 45 in the 2022 MCD polls has a total population of over 80,600. The ward’s seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste women. Candidates who contested the election from Jwalapuri are Bimla (BJP), Santosh Devi (AAP) and Veena Chauhan (INC).

Nangloi Jat: The Ward number 46 in the 2022 MCD polls has a total population of over 64,800. The ward’s seat is reserved for women. Candidates who contested the election from Nangloi Jat are Poonam Saini (BJP), Vijay Laxmi (AAP) and Kaushalya (INC).

Nihal Vihar: The Ward number 47 in the 2022 MCD polls has a total population of over 52,900. The seat of the ward is unreserved. Candidates who contested the election from Nihal Vihar are Shivangi Pandey (BJP), Ashok Bhardwaj (AAP) and Mandeep Singh (INC).

Guru Harkishan Nagar: The Ward number 48 in the 2022 MCD polls has a total population of over 62,900. The ward’s seat is reserved for women. Candidates who contested the election from Guru Harkishan Nagar are Monika Goyal (BJP), Shaveta Khera (AAP) and Anu Gulati (INC).

Nangloi Jat MCD Election Results: What did the exit polls show?

While BJP has held the MCD seat for a long time in Delhi, the exit polls told a different story. Several exit polls showed BJP’s main opponent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking a clear lead and winning the election. Exit poll by India Today — Axis My India showed a clean sweep for AAP as the party is expected to win 149 to 171 seats out of 250. The same exit poll stated that BJP is expected to get 69 to 91 seats and the Congress is coming third with 3 to 7 seats.