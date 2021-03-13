  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nandigram incident report out, here’s what West Bengal government’s report says on Mamata Banerjee’s injury

March 13, 2021 9:57 AM

Election Commission had sought a report from the state chief secretary and the two observers appointed for the state for the coming Assembly poll following the incident.

Mamata banerjee injuryMamata Banerjee had been injured at Birulia bazar in Nandigram in East Midnapore district on March 10.

The West Bengal government’s report to the Election Commission on Friday on the incident at Nandigram in which chief minister Mamata Banerjee was injured has no mention of the “four-five person”s, who she had alleged had attacked her, an official of the state CEO’s office said.

It, however, referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, he said.

The report also mentioned that there was no clear footage available of the spot where the incident took place from anywhere in the vicinity, he said.

Banerjee had been injured at Birulia bazar in Nandigram in East Midnapore district on March 10 while campaigning hours after she filed her nomination from the seat.

“The only CCTV in the area which was in a shop was not working. Even the versions of the locals, considered to be eyewitnesses of the incident, was mixed. So reaching a conclusion is not possible,” a senior official of the district administration told PTI.

