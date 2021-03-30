Nandigram election 2021: Roadshow vs Padyatra in show of strength by Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee on final day of campaign

Suvendu Adhikari has termed Mamata Banerjee an outsider in Nandigram.

The centre of the political battle of West Bengal, Nandigram, is going to poll in the second phase on April 1. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the seat against Suvendu Adhikari, who was once her close aide and had joined the BJP in December last year. With the campaigning coming to an end today for phase-2, the BJP and the TMC put up a show of strength in the constituency by taking the road route. While Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow with Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee participated in a ‘padayatra’.

While Suvendu Adhikari has termed Mamata Banerjee an outsider in Nandigram, the CM has accused the Adhikari family of being involved in the 2007 incident which led to the Nandigram movement against the ruling Left government.

Addressing people in Sona Chura of Nandigram, Banerjee urged voters to bury the BJP politically and bowl them out from Nandigram and West Bengal. She claimed that Nandigram is her place. “I could have contested from any other constituency but I have chosen Nandigram to pay my respect to the mothers and sisters of this place. To salute the Nandigram movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur…Remember, if I have entered Nandigram once, I will not leave. Nandigram is my place, I will stay here,” said Mamata Banerjee.

Amit Shah, on the other hand, reaffirmed that Adhikari is going to win the election. “Looking at the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here. The easiest way to bring ‘parivartan’ is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram,” he said.

Mamata Banerjee has been camping in Nandigram for the last three days, a decision her opponents have termed her nervousness. BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “There are 30 seats in phase two of Bengal polls but Mamata Banerjee has not been able to get out of Nandigram for the last 3 days! Despite her apparent nervousness and staying put in the constituency, ignoring other seats going to poll, she is losing… BJP will sweep phase two!”

Of the 294 seats in West Bengal, 30 are going to the polls in the condo phase on April 1. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.