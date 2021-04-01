  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nandigram election 2021: Chaos on polling day as Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari battle it out- Top Developments

April 1, 2021 3:41 PM

Battleground Nandigram: Situation is tense in Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee is fighting the toughest battle of her life against her protege Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

 

West Bengal Election 2021, Nandigram: Massive chaos erupted over Mamata Banerjee’s presence at a polling booth in Nandigram where polling is underway in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Situation is tense in Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee is fighting the toughest battle of her life against her protege Suvendu Adhikari. According to reports, the TMC supporters claimed that they were not being allowed to vote by some BJP workers. Later, Mamata Banerjee reached the booth along with hundreds of supporters following which saffron party supporters came out protesting against the chief minister. The BJP supporters demanded Mamata Banerjee leave the area. They claimed that Mamata Banerjee had brought people from outside. The area where chaos erupted is minority-dominated, and has been on the boil since morning.

Speaking to reporters in Nandigram, women backing the saffron party said that the people from a particular community hated them and that a lot of people had come from outside. The TMC supporters, on the other hand, alleged that they were blocked by some people and were not allowed to vote. Police and central forces successfully prevented them from clashing and stopped them. Mamata Banerjee was still present at the polling booth. She also spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the phone and said “…They didn’t allow the local people to cast their vote. From morning I am campaigning…Now I am appealing to you, please see…”

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy had come under attack. According to reports, stones were pelted at the cavalcade of Suvendu but it missed and hit a media car instead. The incident took place in Takapura area of Nandigram. Also, a vehicle of media personnel was attacked near booth number 170 in Kamalpur, Nandigram. Suvendu Adhikari claimed the TMC leaders were behind the attack. “These are the work of Pakistanis, ‘Jay Bangla’ is a slogan from Bangladesh. There are voters from a particular community at that booth who are doing this,” Adhikari said while speaking to reporters.

The BJP leader also said that 70 per cent polling was done and in areas where BJP supporters were in majority will have over 90 per cent turnout. “BJP ka booth management bahut tagda hai…khel khatam hai (BJP’s booth management is very strong…game is over),” confident Suvendu said when asked about polling in his area.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

