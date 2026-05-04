Nandigram, Dinhata, Murshidabad, Malda Election Results 2026 Live: As West Bengal approaches the crucial vote counting day on May 4 (Monday), political observers are centering their attention on a collection of diverse and high-stakes constituencies across the state. In Purba Medinipur, the constituency of Nandigram stands out as a focal point of intense symbolic rivalry, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Pabitra Kar challenging the incumbent BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. This rematch carries heavy emotional and political weight, serving as a primary indicator of the shifting electoral currents in a region that has long been central to the state’s modern political history.
Financial Express
LIVE
Five States, One Verdict
824 assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry. Results begin 8 AM IST, May 4.
COUNTING IN PROGRESS — RESULTS UPDATING LIVE
WB 294TN 234KE 140AS 126PY 30
West Bengal
294 seatsMajority: 148Turnout: 92.93%
Historic high — 3.5% above 2021
2021 Election Results
215
77
148
215
TMC+
Mamata Banerjee
77
BJP+
Suvendu Adhikari
0
Left+
CPI(M)
2
Others
ISF/IND
The Story to Watch
The SIR paradox defines this election. ~91 lakh voter deletions disproportionately hit both Muslim communities AND BJP-aligned Matua Hindus. Track two numbers: (1) Did TMC hold all 41 Muslim-decisive seats? (2) Did BJP lose its 10 Matua belt seats? If both flip, the story is that SIR backfired on everyone.
Key Clusters to Track
⚡
SIR-Hit Seats
48 V-HIGH + 53 HIGH
~91 lakh deletions could suppress turnout and swing margins in 100 seats
~100
▲
Muslim-Decisive
TMC swept all 41 in 2021
SIR deletions hit Muslim voters hardest — any loss here is a direct TMC danger signal
41
●
Matua Belt
BJP won 10 of 14 in 2021
SIR also deleted Matua Hindu names — BJP’s own base may have shrunk against its will
Land-grab protests went national; women’s safety axis
Sources: Election Commission of India (results.eci.gov.in) · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. All demographic percentages are approximate constituency-level estimates. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Tamil Nadu
234 seatsMajority: 118Turnout: 85.1%
SC seats averaged higher at 86.75%
2021 Election Results
159
75
118
159
DMK+ (SPA)
M.K. Stalin
75
AIADMK+ (NDA)
Edappadi Palaniswami
0
TVK+
Vijay
The Story to Watch
Caste alliance engineering, not religion, decides TN. Track these four cluster tallies on results day: SC seats (46), Gounder belt (~50), Vanniyar belt (~30), and BJP targets (~10). Whoever takes 30+ of the 46 SC seats wins the state.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Seats
86.75% turnout — bellwether bloc
SC voters broke hard for DMK in 2021 — any reversal here signals statewide anti-incumbency
46
●
Gounder Belt
AIADMK’s last fortress
If DMK breaches even 15 of ~50 Gounder seats, AIADMK loses its Tamil heartland anchor
BJP needs at least 3 wins to claim a credible TN footprint ahead of 2029
~10
Key Battles
Kolathur
CM Stalin’s constituency — DMK prestige
Edappadi
EPS’s home turf — AIADMK prestige
Kallakurichi
Hooch tragedy killed 68+ — anti-incumbency test
Coimbatore South
BJP’s best shot — Hindu consolidation + 2018 bombing
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Kerala
140 seatsMajority: 71Turnout: ~78%
Lowest among the 5 states
2021 Election Results
99
41
71
99
LDF (Left)
Pinarayi Vijayan
41
UDF (Cong)
V.D. Satheesan
0
NDA (BJP)
K. Surendran
The Story to Watch
Can LDF break the alternation tradition and win a historic 3rd consecutive term? Track Thrissur (bellwether), Nemom (BJP viability), and the SNDP-influenced ~50 seats. If BDJS splits Ezhava vote from LDF, BJP becomes kingmaker without winning seats.
Key Clusters to Track
▲
IUML Safe
Malappuram — all Muslim-majority
A firewall for UDF — IUML is expected to hold all 14, adding a solid floor to Congress math
~14
●
SNDP/Ezhava Zone
23% population — LDF traditional
If BDJS peels even 5% of Ezhava votes from LDF, it could flip 8–10 seats into UDF column
~50
✚
Christian Belt
Kottayam/Idukki/Ernakulam — UDF
Christian swing toward BJP on social issues could quietly cost UDF 3–4 seats it takes for granted
~20
◇
BJP Targets
Nemom, Palakkad, Thrissur
BJP needs 2+ seats to prove Kerala is no longer a zero — even one win reshapes 2026 narrative
~5
Key Battles
Dharmadam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency
Palakkad
BJP’s #1 target — 2024 bypoll was razor-thin
Nemom
BJP’s only ever MLA seat in Kerala (2016)
Thrissur
Kerala bellwether — whoever wins here wins state
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Assam
126 seatsMajority: 64Turnout: ~85%
Post-delimitation first election
2021 Election Results
75
44
7
64
75
NDA (BJP+)
Himanta B. Sarma
44
Cong+
Bhupen Bora
7
AIUDF
Badruddin Ajmal
The Story to Watch
Delimitation fundamentally reshaped Assam — Muslim-majority seats dropped from ~35 to ~24. AIUDF is collapsing, Muslims shifting to Congress. Track: Did BJP hold all 30 tea tribe seats? Did Congress recapture the Muslim belt from AIUDF?
Key Clusters to Track
▲
Muslim-Decisive
Down from 35 pre-delimitation
AIUDF collapse means Congress absorbs this bloc — watch if consolidation is clean or fractured
~24
●
Tea Tribe Belt
BJP-aligned but ST demand unfulfilled
If Scheduled Tribe status denial breeds resentment, BJP could lose 5–8 seats it considers safe
~30
♦
Bodo/BTC
NDA ally — crucial for majority math
BPF split within Bodo community is the wild card — a fractured Bodo vote drags BJP below 64
15
■
ST Seats
Up from 16 post-delimitation
New ST constituency boundaries favour Congress in 3–4 redrawn seats — a direct delimitation dividend
19
Key Battles
Jalukbari
CM Himanta’s constituency
Dhubri
AIUDF heartland — Muslim consolidation test
Sibsagar
Ahom pride — BJP-AGP friendly fight
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Puducherry
30 seatsMajority: 16Turnout: 89.87%
Highest turnout among all states/UTs
2021 Election Results
16
8
6
16
16
NDA (AINRC+BJP)
N. Rangasamy
8
SPA (INC+DMK)
V. Narayanasamy
0
TVK+
Vijay
6
Others
IND
The Story to Watch
The smallest contest — 30 seats. TVK (Vijay) is the wildcard. Peoples Pulse survey shows 55% feel NDA deserves another term. Caste/religion is only 10% of the voting factor here — candidate quality (40%) and party (30%) dominate.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Reserved
NDA won 3, SPA 1, IND 1 in 2021
NDA’s SC dominance here is thin — one IND spoiler can hand SPA its most winnable flip
5
♦
Karaikal Region
TN enclave — DMK influence zone
DMK’s TN wave spills into Karaikal — a clean sweep here can tip the overall balance for SPA
5
●
Mahe + Yanam
Kerala + AP culture transplants
Micro-territories with distinct voter psychology — local candidate goodwill outweighs party brand
2
Key Battles
Nellithope
CM Rangasamy’s constituency area
Mahe
Kerala-culture enclave — LDF/UDF dynamics
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Peoples Pulse survey · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Boasts a diverse demographic and strong Congress-CPI(M) legacy, delivering reliable opposition pushback against TMC.
Famous for ultra-close contests—like 2021’s slim margins—turning every trend into a statewide loyalty indicator.
Ultimately, the results from these specific districts will be decisive in interpreting the broader mandate of the 2026 election cycle. As the Election Commission prepares to release the final tallies for all 294 seats on May 4, the confluence of these symbolic, industrial and historical battlegrounds will determine whether the current political status quo is upheld or if a new legislative direction is set for the state.
Each constituency, from the border plains of Dinhata to the political fortresses of Murshidabad, serves as a vital component in the emerging picture of West Bengal’s democratic verdict.
Live Updates
05:36 (IST) 4 May 2026
Nandigram, Dinhata, Murshidabad, Malda Election Results Live: What happened in 2021 election results in Bengal?
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC returned to power with a commanding two‑thirds majority, winning 213 of 294 seats and securing 48 per cent of the popular vote, while Mamata Banerjee became the first Bengal chief minister to win three consecutive terms. The BJP, despite losing the overall contest, emerged as the principal opposition, leaping from just 3 seats in 2016 to 77 in 2021 and capturing 37.97 per cent of the vote share, largely on the back of a strong polarisation script and a sharper presence across rural and semi‑urban belts. The Left–Congress alliance, once a major force, failed to win a single seat, completing its electoral eclipse in the state. The 2021 result also highlighted razor‑thin margins, with several TMC and BJP wins coming within 2–5 per cent, underscoring a highly competitive, regionally fragmented terrain that continues to shape the 2026 election calculations.
05:29 (IST) 4 May 2026
Nandigram, Dinhata, Murshidabad, Malda Election Results Live: Statewide polling held in two phases | Check details here
Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections was held across 294 constituencies on April 23 and April 29 in two phases, covering the entire state. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the results for all constituencies will be announced. With security on high alert in Kolkata’s strongrooms and in sensitive areas like Falta, the Election Commission is overseeing the process to ensure free, fair, and secure tabulation of votes.
05:21 (IST) 4 May 2026
Nandigram, Dinhata, Murshidabad, Malda Election Results Live: The Litmus Test of opposition strength in Murshidabad
Murshidabad district continues to live up to its reputation as one of West Bengal’s toughest political battlegrounds, with its assembly seats offering a reliable gauge of opposition strength. The district’s diverse demographic mix and deep‑rooted Congress and CPI‑M legacy ensure that anti‑TMC sentiment finds visible expression there, often through razor‑thin margins of victory. The 2021 election saw several ultra‑close contests, and the 2026 results from Murshidabad are expected to once again serve as a running indicator of the overall health of the anti‑INC‑TMC opposition forces.
04:48 (IST) 4 May 2026
Nandigram, Dinhata, Murshidabad, Malda Election Results Live: A symbolic epicentre in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram
In Purba Medinipur, the Nandigram constituency stands out as one of the most symbolically charged battlegrounds, where TMC candidate Pabitra Kar faces off against incumbent BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. This rematch carries heavy emotional and political weight, reigniting memories of the 2021 clash that helped reshape the state’s power structure. The outcome here will be read as a barometer of voter sentiment in a region long central to West Bengal’s modern political history, offering clues about whether the TMC’s hold is firming, eroding, or being seriously contested.
04:38 (IST) 4 May 2026
Nandigram, Dinhata, Murshidabad, Malda Election Results Live: Postal ballot count to begin first, followed by EVM tally at 8 am sharp
In Bengal, the process will start with the counting of postal ballots, after which the votes recorded on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be tallied round‑wise, as returning officers announce results and update them through official channels.
04:28 (IST) 4 May 2026
Nandigram, Dinhata, Murshidabad, Malda Election Results Live: Vote counting to begin at 8:00 am today
Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections will begin on May 4 (Monday) at 8:00 am across all 77 designated counting centres in the state. Election officials have confirmed that all logistical and technical arrangements are in place, with multi‑layered security deployed to ensure transparency and prevent any untoward incidents.