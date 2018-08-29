What was the cause of NTR’s son Nandamuri Harikrishna’s death after car accident?

The car crash took place in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. (ANI photos)

In an extremely unfortunate incident, Nandamuri Harikrishna, a renowned actor-politician and son of Telugu cinema giant and thrice chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N T Ramarao, died in a car accident on Wednesday. He was 62. Here are details of the car accident:-– The car crash took place in Telangana’s Nalgonda district

– The car crash impact was so huge that the vehicle got flung over the median barrier to the opposite side of the highway.

– He was on way to Nellore district for a wedding when his car rammed the road divider on Nalgonda highway.

Cause of death?

– According to news agency PTI, Nandamuri Harikrishna apparently died from serious head injury and internal bleeding.

– “Harikrishna suffered severe head injury. Also we suspect internal bleeding. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” Ameer Khan, the Duty Medical Officer of Kamineni Hospitals at Narkatpally told news agency PTI.

Who was Nandamuri Harikrishna?

Nandamuri Harikrishna had made his acting debut in 1964 as a child artiste in ‘Sri Krishnavataram’. He had acted in a number of Telugu movies including ‘Seetayya’ and ‘Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo’. His sons Kalyanram and Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as Junior NTR, are Telugu filmstars. His another son Janakiram had died in a road accident in 2014.

Harikrishna was a minister in the N Chandrababu Naidu government in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1996.

He had a bitter falling-out with his brother-in-law and floated his own party Anna TDP in 1998. The two later made peace and Harikrishna returned to the TDP.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2008 but resigned in 2013 to protest the state’s bifurcation and creation of Telangana.

#SpotVisuals: Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in a car accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. pic.twitter.com/4EusxbqXmw — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

Top leaders condole death: Who said what?

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled Harikrishna’s death, saying he was saddened by the tragedy.”As a popular actor he has entertained the Telugu audience. As a parliamentarian, he was very upright and expressed his opinions frankly. My condolences to his family, well wishers and followers at this time of grief,” he said in a tweet.

Chandrababu Naidu said Harikrishna’s death was a “deep loss” to the TDP and Andhra Pradesh. “Beginning as a child artist, Harikrishna donned many roles in Telugu movies and endeared himself to people. As a political leader too, he rendered commendable services. His tragic death is a deep loss to the TDP and the state,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also mourned the untimely demise of Harikrishna, an official release said. Rao recalled his political and cinematic achievements.

Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Y S Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock at the sudden death of Harikrishna. “Shocked at the sudden demise of Nandamuri Harikrishna. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members,” Reddy said in a tweet.