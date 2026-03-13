Nand Kishore Yadav took oath as the new Governor of Nagaland at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan on Friday. The oath was administered by Ashutosh Kumar of the Gauhati High Court. The event was attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer.

Yadav was appointed as the 23rd governor of the state on March 5. He replaced Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who had been serving as the acting governor of Nagaland and continues to hold the position of governor of Manipur.

Several state ministers, MLAs, tribal organisation representatives, senior officials, and officers from the police and security forces were also present at the ceremony. After taking the oath, the governor met with the chief minister and members of the state cabinet.

In his first address after assuming office, Yadav said Nagaland holds a special place in India’s rich and diverse culture. He praised the state for its vibrant traditions, strong community values, and the resilience of its people. He said the culture and spirit of the Naga community make the entire country proud.

Focus on development in the Northeast

Yadav also said that India is currently going through a phase of major development. According to him, the northeastern region has received increased attention and investment in recent years, especially in areas like connectivity, infrastructure, and economic growth. These efforts are helping the region grow while also protecting its unique identity and traditions.

He added that Nagaland has been making steady progress in sectors such as infrastructure, education, agriculture, tourism, digital connectivity, and entrepreneurship. These developments, he said, are creating new opportunities for economic growth and improving the lives of people in the state.

The governor also highlighted the importance of creating better opportunities for educated youth. He said that with proper skills, innovation, and institutional support, different sectors can generate jobs and encourage young people to become job creators.

Commitment to good Governance

Yadav said the people of Nagaland strongly hope for lasting peace, stability, and development. He added that peace and harmony are essential for long-term progress and that with cooperation and understanding, the state will continue to move towards prosperity.

He further said he will work to uphold the Constitution and cooperate closely with the state government and all sections of society to promote good governance, inclusive development, and the welfare of the people.

Yadav added that he looks forward to working with the people of Nagaland to strengthen peace, support development, and preserve the state’s unique cultural heritage.