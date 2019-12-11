Nanavati Commission report on 2002 riots tabled in Gujarat Assembly, gives cleanchit to then state govt led by Modi

Published: December 11, 2019 12:37:18 PM

The report over the 2002 riots which was prepared by retired Justices G T Nanavati and Akshay Mehta was submitted to former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel in 2014.

nanavati commission, gujarat riots, godhra riotsThe riots were triggered by burning down of two coaches of Sabarmati Express in which 59 karsevaks were killed. (File Photo/PTI)

Nanavati Commission Report: The Nanavati Commission report, which was tabled in the state Assembly on Wednesday, has given a cleanchit to the then Gujarat government led by Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots. The panel’s report was tabled in Gujarat Assembly by state Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja five years after it was submitted to the government.

The Nanavati Commission was tasked to probe the riots which were triggered after two coaches of Sabarmati Express train was torched by a mob near Godhra railway station on  27 February 2002. The incident killed 59 karsevaks who were returning from Ayodhya. Over 1000 people were killed across Gujarat in the riots which followed the train burning incident.

