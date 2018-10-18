Nana Patekar is indecent but can’t harras anyone: Raj Thackeray on Tanushree’s charges

The MNS chief also said that women must raise their voices when they face oppression, not after ten years. (IE Photo)

Maharashtra Navnirman Seva chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday came out in support of Nana Patekar who is accused of sexually harassing Tanushree Dutta in 2008. Speaking on the allegations levelled against the actor, Thackeray said: “I know Nana Patekar. He is indecent. He does crazy things but I don’t think he can do such a thing.”

Though the incident happened ten years ago, the recent storm began after Tanushree in an interview said that Nana Patekar misbehaved and sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss ten years ago. She later filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya.

However, the MNS chief said that such cases will be looked into by the court. “What has media to do with it? he said, adding that #MeToo is a serious matter and a debate over it on Twitter isn’t right. He also said that women must raise their voices when they face oppression, not after ten years.

Recently, the MNS filed a case against Tanushree for defaming Raj Thackeray and the party. She had earlier alleged that her car was attacked by members of the party after she accused Nana Patekar of harassing her.

Nana Patekar has denied all the charges and sent a legal notice seeking an apology from Tanushree.