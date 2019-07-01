NaMo not interested in knowing my views, I might as well go to China: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy has lamented that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not interested in listening to his views and that he might as well “go to China” where he has been invited to address a gathering of scholars later this year. In a cryptic tweet targetting the Prime Minister, the senior leader said, “China’s famous Tsinghua University has invited me to address in September a gathering of scholars to speak on “China’s Economic Development: A Review Of Last 70 years.” Since Namo is not interested in knowing my views I might as well go to China,” he tweeted on Sunday.

His tweet invited mixed reactions on social media. While some took his tweet as a threat to leave the country and urged him not to leave, others asked him the reasons behind it.

Swamy has been known to be a firebrand leader and was vocal in his criticism of the government on economic issues even when Arun Jaitley was the Finance minister during PM Modi’s first term in office. Swamy, who also had deep knowledge of economy is invited regularly by a numer of institutions across the globe to deliver speeches.

A diligent footsoldier of the BJP, Swamy has been instrumental in providing the BJP its biggest political tools, including filing and following up on cases against the Gandhi family. Recently, he had written a letter to the PM, urging him to allocate land in Ayodhya for building Ram Temple and also declare Ram Setu a national heritage. In his letter to PM Modi, Swamy said the government need not take any permission from the Supreme Court for allocation of land for the construction of the temple as it was taken over under the tenure of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao in 1993.

The Ayodhya land dispute is still pending in the top court. Earlier this year, the Centre had file a plea in top court requesting its nod to return over 67 acre surplus land near the disputed area to its original owner, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a trust which was formed for construction of the temple.