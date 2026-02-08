Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Sunday (February 8) issued a notification stating that the recently announced 5% hike in Namma Metro prices has been kept on hold till further orders.

Notably, this statement from BMRCL comes just three days after it had initially announced the 5% hike for the metro service in Bengaluru.

What did BMRCL say?

“The Media Release dated 5 February 2026, announcing the implementation of the Annual Fare Revision with effect from 9 February 2026, has been kept on hold till further orders. The decision on the revised fare will be communicated after the Board’ s review,” a statement released by the corporation on Sunday read.

The corporation added that it remains committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable metro services to the people of Bengaluru.

Why were the fares revised in the first place?

According to a report by The Indian Express, the prices were revised as part of the annual automatic fare revision mechanism recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) and were scheduled to come into effect from tomorrow i.e. February 9.

Under the proposed revision, fares were set to rise by Rs 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare zones, pushing the minimum fare to Rs 11 and the maximum fare to Rs 95.

The latest hike proposal came exactly 12 months after a steep fare increase was initiated in February 2025. In the previous hike, metro ticket prices were raised by an average of 51.55% before discounts and 46.39% after discounts, a move that had triggered widespread criticism from commuters, urban transport experts and opposition parties.

Interestingly the announcement was also followed by political sparring between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

Following the announcement, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has made the claim that he was responsible for halting the hike stating that he had spoken to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who assured him that officials would be directed to keep the proposed fare hike on hold.