Namita Gokhale wins Sushila Devi Literature Award

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 2:31 PM

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism K J Alphons and Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho were among the eminent people present at the opening of the festival.

Namita Gokhale wins Sushila Devi Literature Award (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Writer Namita Gokhale has won the Sushila Devi Literature Award for her novel “Things to Leave Behind”. She was awarded in the ‘Best Book of Fiction Written by a Woman Author’ category at the inaugural edition of Bhopal Literature and Art Festival (BLF) that began here Saturday.

The festival, a brainchild of former bureaucrat Raghav Chandra, is being held at the Multi Art Centre of the Bharat Bhawan here. Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism K J Alphons and Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho were among the eminent people present at the opening of the festival.

Praising the beauty of Bhopal’s Upper Lake, Alphons said tourist facilities should be developed around the lake without damaging the water body.

Later, speaking at a panel discussion — ‘The Path Ahead: Transformative Ideas for India’, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant stressed the need to focus on manufacturing products for the global market.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi and economist Ila Patnaik were also part of the panel. The literary event will see participation by over 70 writers and artists attending the festival.

