Names of 30 lakh voters deleted in Delhi, claims AAP

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 8:09 PM

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP was getting the names deleted "fearing a backlash against its rule at the Centre".

The Election Commission had conducted an inquiry into the allegation and previously dismissed the AAP allegation as “baseless”.

Reiterating its allegation of mass deletion of names of voters in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Monday it will soon start a “door-to-door” programme to urge people to ensure that their names, if deleted, are added to the voters’ list.

AAP leader Atishi claimed the names of nearly 30 lakh voters were deleted and a majority of them belonged to traders, minorities and Purvanchali communities settled in the city. “AAP workers will contact people door to door to get their names added in the voters’ list,” she said.

Atishi, who is AAP’s incharge of East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also claimed that names of over four lakh voters were deleted in the constituency.

The issue of deletion of names of voters was raised first by AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had met then chief election commissioner O P Rawat last month. Kejriwal had claimed over 10 lakh voters were removed from electoral rolls since assembly elections in Delhi in 2015.

