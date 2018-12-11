  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 81
    RLM 0
    OTH 19

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 105
    BSP 5
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 53
    BJP 26
    JCC 9
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 82
    TDP-Cong 25
    BJP 6
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 25
    Cong 10
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Names, identities of victims of rape and sexual assault not to be disclosed, directs Supreme Court

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 11:34 AM

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that names and identities of victims of rape and sexual assault should not be disclosed or revealed.

Names, identities of victims of rape and sexual assault not to be disclosed, directs Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that names and identities of victims of rape and sexual assault should not be disclosed or revealed. A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the print and electronic media not to reveal identity of victims of rape and sexual assault “even in a remote manner”.

Read Also| High alert for Delhi! Air quality remains ‘severe’, temperature drops further

The apex court said FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police. The top court said it is “unfortunate” that rape victims are treated as “untouchables” in society. PTI A

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Names, identities of victims of rape and sexual assault not to be disclosed, directs Supreme Court
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition